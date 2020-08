About this show

Boxing is all Henry knows. No Mum. No Dad. No nothing. Fighting other people is second nature but the hardest fight is face to face with himself. From care home to The Vegas Strip, Henry M'Gill goes from strength to strength but whatever goes up, must eventually come crashing down. Henry's dependency on drugs, women and violence soon catches up with him with serious consequences as he's forced to take a long hard look at himself in the mirror.