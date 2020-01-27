About this show

On the edge of a saltwater lake in Florida, Martin slips away each night to talk to the fish that feed at the end of a dock. Always believing himself to be completely alone in his secret ritual, he is surprised and angry to find one night that he has been spied on by a curious and obsessive teenage girl, Eden, who has hidden herself in his car to see where he goes. As Eden confronts Martin, dark secrets from the past are unearthed. Will their new bond be transformative and redemptive, or will it be their undoing?