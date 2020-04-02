About this show

Swedish soul and R'n'B star with Hip Hop in her blueprint, Fatima is a vocal powerhouse with a beautiful tone that's smooth like silk, raw like rapper ODB. Fatima has written and collaborated with the likes of Floating Points, Scoop DeVille, Flako, Dam Funk, OhNo and Shafiq Husayn. Her debut album Yellow Memories was voted Album Of The Year at Gilles Peterson's 2015 Worldwide Awards and made No.10 in Rolling Stones Magazines Top 20 RnB albums of the year. Her enchanting shows alongside Eglo Live Band have earned her a reputation as a fierce live performer and one of a kind talent. In collaboration with Eglo Records, 2016 saw Fatima releasing music on the legendary Blue Note label, with an EP of fresh new material that ruly demonstrates her versatility as an artist.