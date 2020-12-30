About this show

"A true celebration of superbly talented performers"

Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton met when the casting stars aligned and they were thrown into a rehearsal room together to create the original characters of Falco and Sloane in Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell, which they have performed in the Manchester Opera House, the London Coliseum, the Dominion Theatre and at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto. These two, who are a couple both on and off-stage, were also lucky enough to be cast opposite each other once again in the roles of Donna and Sam in the UK and international touring production of Mamma Mia!, which was sadly cut short in March.

Join these West End performers as they musically recap their way through what has been a rollercoaster of a year and take you on a journey filled with "the heart, vocals and chemistry that they are so loved for" (rewritethisstory).