Northern Uganda. When Okumu's village is attacked by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother's lives are changed forever. Far Gone is a profoundly moving story of a young boy's journey from childhood innocence to child soldier. Seen through the eyes of those that love him and those that betray him, Okumu's experience strikes straight at the heart through a powerful one-man performance.

