About this show

Fanny is rehearsing for her Drury Lane debut during the times of the infamous Contagious Diseases Acts of the 1860s. As she works on her songs with Arthur, her long-suffering pianist, it becomes apparent that things are not all as they seem. Fanny tells the funny and tragic story of her friend Elsie using music hall performance to spin her tale. This is a dark and funny account of a horrifying piece of lost British history. Sing along with classic songs from the Music Hall, then hear them sung again as they've never been heard before.

Winner of "Show of the Festival" and "Performance of the Festival" at Birmingham Fest 2016. Joining in is warmly encouraged (although not compulsory) and a gin is recommended.

Part of the Vaults Festival. Crescent