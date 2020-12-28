About this show

Known and loved by thousands worldwide for her portrayal of iconic characters such as Elphaba and Eva Peron in the West End productions of Wicked and Evita, Emma Hatton presents her sellout show Songbird, a celebration of Eva Cassidy, whose stirring and emotional interpretation of iconic songs coupled with her untimely death at the young age of 33 touched the world.

Audiences can look forward to stunning arrangements of Eva's songbook, including Fields Of Gold, Over The Rainbow and, of course, Songbird in a way only Emma can deliver - with warmth, fragility and heart.