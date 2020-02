About this show

Elton John: It's A Little Bit Funny tells the incredible story of Elton John's rise and fall (and rise again) as one of the most successful singer/songwriters ever. It also tells the tale of one extraordinary night in Las Vegas when Martin Kaye bumps into the bespectacled star and happens to spend the evening with him. It's a night of confessions, anecdotes, jokes and - of course - fabulous songs.