Elaine Delmar has long been established as a singer of the very highest calibre - with the voice, looks and personality that have captivated world-wide audiences. She's equally at home, whether entertaining a concert audience, or performing in the more intimate cabaret/small theatre settings. Her American Song Book presentations sold out at London's The Other Palace and The Pheasantry and in a spectacular show for the London Jazz Festival. This concert captures all the emotion and sheer pleasure of the most wonderful songs from a wonderful artist. Elaine was awarded best vocalist in the 2013 Parliamentary Jazz Awards.