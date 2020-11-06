About this show

Join Duncan James and Tim McArthur for a big old camp night out. There will be singing, chat, high camp and who knows maybe some drag as well. But who will be in the frock? Duncan and Tim played Son and Mummy last year in panto. But who was the Daddy? This evening will be a night you'll never forget. Make sure you book now to avoid disappointment. Duncan James has been part of the international successful band Blue but also has a vast role of Musical theatre credits from Rocky Horror Show to Chicago to Legally Blonde as well as roles in many TV shows including Hollyoaks.