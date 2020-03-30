About this show

The play aims to inform and reveal the man behind the icon, by touching on his early life, relationships, strengths, successes, weaknesses, failures, fears and his world changing impact. Many of the issues Martin fought for all his adult life such as 'racial equality' must still be fought today. Dream of a King gives the audience a unique opportunity to witness King's passion, inspiration, dedication, philosophy and vision. This must-see production also aims to educate, inspire and empower a new generation.