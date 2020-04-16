About this show

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, sees him reflect upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen. Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, the film offers a powerful message of hope for future generations. This feature documentary, made by Silverback Films and WWF, tells this poignantly powerful story through the man who has seen more of the natural world than any other. At this event, you will have the exclusive opportunity to join filmmakers at the screening. This will then be followed by a discussion on stage with Sir David Attenborough and a very special guest. Together they will explore one of the most prevalent issues of our time.

In an exclusive World Premiere on 16 April 2020, the Royal Albert Hall, Altitude Films and WWF will host Sir David Attenborough presenting his new film on the world's most iconic stage.