A day-long festival of world-class dance broadcast live from the historic Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. Featuring new works and audience favourites from big-name artists and breakthrough talent in ballet, contemporary and hip-hop dance styles. Plus, go behind the scenes with celebrated broadcaster and Dancing Nation host Brenda Emmanus. Programme includes: Akram Khan, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Boy Blue, Breakin' Convention, Candoco Dance Company, English National Ballet, Far From The Norm, HUMANHOOD, Matsena Productions, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Natalia Osipova, Northern Ballet, Oona Doherty, Rambert, Shobana Jeyasingh Dance

Dancing Nation will be broadcast live on 14 January 2021 in three hour-long episodes: 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm GMT. Dancing Nation will be available to UK viewers via BBC iPlayer only, and international audiences from this page only.

Live on January 14 and then the programmes will be available for 30 days after the live broadcast.