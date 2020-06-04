About this show

Having spent years inspiring non-disabled people simply because of who he is perceived to be, Dan Daw seizes the moment to inspire himself. By taking ownership of the beautiful mess that encompasses all that he is, Daw lets go of who he once was, to make room for who he wants to be. Daw is joined in an intimate evening of play by performer Christopher Owen (Joe Moran; Scottish Dance Theatre). The Dan Daw Show is a peep into the shiny and sweaty push-pull of living with shame, while bursting with pride. Daw returns to Sadler's Wells after curating a Wild Card evening in 2017, questioning our understanding of success and failure.