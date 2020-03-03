About this show

UK Premiere. Joint creators of the Olivier Award-winning Betroffenheit, writer Jonathon Young and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite reunite once again with Pite's company, Kidd Pivot, to turn their brilliant minds to the comic play The Inspector General (known as "Revizor" in Russia). Taking Nikolai Gogol's 1836 farce as a starting point, Pite and Young revise an archetypal comic plot to serve as the basis for choreography in a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance. In Revisor, eight Kidd Pivot dancers embody the recorded dialogue of some of Canada's finest actors, exploring conflict, comedy and corruption in the potent relationship between language and the body.