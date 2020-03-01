About this show

Cally Hayes play about love, loss and parenthood. Cracking takes an intimate look from a father's perspective about what happens when you survive the worst but now risk losing everything. Three days into motherhood, Rachel didn't recognise herself. There was nothing Sam wouldn't do to keep his family together. Practical and hands on, he stuck with it, held his tongue and eventually Rachel got better. So why are they now sitting on a therapist's couch tumbling back into the past and Sam in real danger of losing his footing? Inspired by interviews with couples who've recovered from postnatal illness, Cracking combines refreshingly honest writing with testimony and vibrant physicality.