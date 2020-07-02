About this show

UK Premiere. Emerging talent Ana Morales blends the traditional with the avant-garde in Without Permission, Songs for Silence. The work looks at memory, delving into the delicate recollections of the artist's father, his connection to Andalusia and to flamenco, and her own journey to understanding art and its connection to life. Morales brings together a blend of different dance forms and is a contemporary flamenco artist representing the bright future of flamenco dance.

Part of Flamenco Festival 2020