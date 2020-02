About this show

A night of live music featuring two bands.

Addictive Philosophy- We play a range of original music from mellow rocksteady to full throttle thrash, but mainly levelling out in the Ska/Punk area - think Rancid, Specials, Inner Terrestrials and Crass, but as far and wide as The Paragons to Discharge. Ukelel Ska Collective- We love ukuleles. And we love ska. So