About this show

It's one thing to embrace new technology. But what happens when new technology starts embracing you? Imagine for a moment that a machine designed to give pleasure has suddenly developed a desire to receive pleasure itself - mysteriously turning itself on (in more ways than one) and going forth into the world in search of gratification. Would this be something to be explored, endorsed and encouraged? Or something to be nipped in the bud as quickly as possible? And who would have the right to decide?

Part of TALOS IV Sci-Fi Festival