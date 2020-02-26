About this show

As Lin Hwai-Min, founder of the world-renowned Taiwanese company, steps down in 2020, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre brings works from the current and new artistic directors.

Lin’s Dust uses Dmitri Shostakovich’s response to the destruction of Dresden to form his own requiem for this century. Dancers struggle through smoke and dirt until they are swallowed up in the darkness.

Cheng Tsung-Lung grew up selling slippers on the side of the road. For 13 Tongues, Cloud Gate’s new artistic director merges his memories of the sights, sounds and vitality of Bangka, Taipei’s oldest district, with the fantastical tales of the storyteller Thirteen Tongues.