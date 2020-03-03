About this show

Chyna is 14. She's a dancer. She touches sound. She is a Deaf performer. Come and meet her as she tells her story.

In this multimedia dance production, mixing a video documentary with a live solo performance, she takes us on a journey through her daily life, immersing us in her world as she uses all her senses. Deafness is not a disability here but the opportunity to experience the world differently. Resonating in all of us, this show is accessible to both hearing and non-hearing audiences, without the use of translation. Created in collaboration with Oak Lodge, a specialist school for the D/deaf in Balham and Deaf Dance Artist Chisato Minamimura, this performance aims at bridging the D/deaf and hearing communities. We welcome audience feedback following the performance.

Part of the Vaults Festival