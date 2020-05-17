About this show

One day in 2018, Catherine woke up with persistent numbness in her hands and feet. As the months passed, the pain grew, and doctors provided no answers. In Chronic, a darkly comic musical, Catherine reflects on her ongoing journey through an invisible chronic illness, facing head-on the gender bias she experienced throughout her treatment. Join her as she celebrates moments of unexpected happiness and overwhelming support from family and friends, and questions how far we've really come since the Freudian days of medical misogyny.