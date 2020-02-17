About this show

Supreme entertainment from two literary giants. Barons Court brings us a week devoted to the work of Jean Paul Sartre and Anton Chekhov. Sartre is represented by one of his best regarded plays "No Exit" (or "Huis Clos") - and it has certainly been popular at Barons Court, as various versions of it have been staged here no less than 5 times during the 30 years of our existence. As for Chekhov, believe it or not we shall be staging ALL his plays in one night! Sad and funny, witty and ridiculous - they're all here. Impossible, you think? Well, it's a remarkable collection and they will all be placed before you in one evening, for you to judge for yourself.