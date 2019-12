About this show

After discovering a comet hurtling towards Earth, Toby snaps and turns into the action hero in his own movie on a mission to save the world from impending doom. Flashback a year: Toby is knocked off course when somebody crashes into his life. A disaster movie about falling in love. Catching Comets is a new show by multi award-winning Ransack Theatre that asks how we're supposed to be big, brave and strong when we look and sound nothing like the heroes we grew up with on our screens.

Downstairs