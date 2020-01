About this show

Do you believe in love at first sight? Will is struggling with a secret. He's fallen hopelessly in love with the seductive, unattainable Candy - she's an epiphany, a revelation, and just happens to be his best friend Billy dressed in drag. With his life crumbling at the fringes, Will struggles to make sense of his newfound feelings. Can he ever be with her? And what does loving her really mean?

Candy is a new comedy about masculinity, identity, and love.