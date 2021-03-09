About this show

Famed for the passionate intensity of her singing, Camille O'Sullivan's interpretative power of song is a force to be reckoned with. She is regarded as one of the leading exponents of this vanquished art, Cabaret.

These are Camille's first live performances since lockdown began. The internationally acclaimed singer presents a stripped back evening with just piano, bringing her home to Wiltons stage and creating an intimate evening of songs with her long-time friend, musician Feargal Murray. Chameleon-like on stage, Camille will perform songs and stories of loss, love, joy light and darkness - some are hymnal and at other moments she will rock out, choosing music from her favourite writers Cave, Cohen, Bowie, Radiohead, Brel and Arcade Fire, along with some new originals. Queen of the Edinburgh Festival' (BBC) and original star of Olivier Award-winning LaClique, Camille O'Sullivan enjoys a formidable reputation for her intensely dramatic interpretations of the songs of Brel, Cave, Waits, Bowie and more. The multi-award-winning singer has stunned audiences around the world with her 5-star sell-out performances, including Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall, La Clique, Royal Albert Hall, Later with Jools Holland (BBC) and won the coveted Herald Angel award for her RSC solo performance