About this show

The spirit of French sculptress Camille Claudel has been awakened by an influx of interest in her work that started in the 1980s. A lot has been written about her since - she even has her own museum. Now, she feels, is the time to tell her story from her own point of view, from the purely human perspective. Growing up surrounded by strange landscapes that would later feed into her artistic work. The members of her family, who either hated or adored her. Her younger brother, the playwright Paul Claudel, who put her on a pedestal before turning into her most ruthless enemy. And above all Rodin, the great sculptor Rodin. Teacher, lover and constant source of inspiration. The man who ultimately destroyed her. Camille tells all, including the truly awful - the last forty years of her life, spent in an asylum.