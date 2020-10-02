Spend an evening with Kerry Ellis and Europe's best cabaret stars in Proud Embankment's showstopper 'Cabaret All Stars'. PROUD Embankment proudly presents its newest, hottest show. Cabaret All Stars is a Vegas style show introduced to London's West End by the West End's Leading Lady, Kerry Ellis.
With performances embodying the spirit of the swinging sixties & sexy seventies, we give you an experience of a lifetime. Enjoy world-class jazz musicians and on-stage bands, award-winning acrobats, fire breathers and burlesque beauties. Be prepared to be amazed. This is an unforgettable night out.
Part of Proud Embankment. This event takes place at 8 Victoria Embankment, London WC2R 2AB