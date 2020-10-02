About this show

Spend an evening with Kerry Ellis and Europe's best cabaret stars in Proud Embankment's showstopper 'Cabaret All Stars'. PROUD Embankment proudly presents its newest, hottest show. Cabaret All Stars is a Vegas style show introduced to London's West End by the West End's Leading Lady, Kerry Ellis.

With performances embodying the spirit of the swinging sixties & sexy seventies, we give you an experience of a lifetime. Enjoy world-class jazz musicians and on-stage bands, award-winning acrobats, fire breathers and burlesque beauties. Be prepared to be amazed. This is an unforgettable night out.

Part of Proud Embankment. This event takes place at 8 Victoria Embankment, London WC2R 2AB