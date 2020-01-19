About this show

When did you last feel alive? Fifty, frumpy and full of inhibitions, newly divorced Julie is searching for the sex life she once had, declaring..."I'm not ready to be put out to pasture yet!" Hurling herself into the modern dating scene, Julie shares her experiences with raw humour and engaging honesty, introducing us to the range of characters who have helped (or hindered) her transition into an empowered woman living her life and having that elusive fun. But what does it take for Julie to truly become herself, and does she have the inner courage? What is required of any man or woman to live their truest life in a world that wants us to settle for ?fitting in'?

Expect tears, truth and revelations aplenty in this warm and witty solo play which made a sparkling Edinburgh Festival debut in 2019, and now tours in this specially extended version.