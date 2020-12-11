About this show

The powerhouse company returns for its first live event since lockdown started, presenting the best in hip hop dance just when the world needs it most, hosted by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist, Jonzi D. Featuring AIM, the explosive all female popping crew, in a brand-new work. A London premiere for Birmingham-based Jamaal O'Driscoll, featuring b-boy Marius in a duet exploring duality and mental clarity. And the perennial Breakin' Convention feature, our East London friends, the mighty Boy Blue Entertainment.