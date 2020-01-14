About this show

Written by Maxine Peake Beryl celebrates the extraordinary sporting achievements of Morley cyclist Beryl Burton. It was 1954 when Beryl Charnock met keen cyclist Charlie Burton. In those days they cycled in clubs and once Beryl started she was smitten, not only with Charlie but by the thrill and freedom found on two wheels. Beryl was better than good, she was the best and she was determined to stay that way. Five times world champion, thirteen times national champion, twice road-racing world champion and twelve times national champion. Her accolades include time trials, former world record holder, former British record holder, numerous sports awards an MBE and an OBE. Beryl Burtonwas one of the most astonishing sports people ever to have lived - but with her down to earth, no-nonsense approach to life and to success, she remains a mystery.