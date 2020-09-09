About this show

Before Evening Comes explores a future where the perceived threat young boys of colour pose has finally been eliminated. The government mandates that once a boy turns thirteen, his right leg is to be amputated just above the knee. Time begins with Totome excited to meet "the butcher" (James) and finally become a man. Totome's mother Mary, hopes his talent for tap dancing will allow him to stay whole. Theatre503 International Playwriting Award 2018 finalist Philana Imade Omorotionmwan delivers a devastating and terrifying allegory for a future that no longer seems as far-fetched as we can imagine.