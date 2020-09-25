About this show

Before After is a rehearsed reading of a brand new musical love story by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, starring real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig (Company, London Road, wonder.land) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, The Vote, Young Frankenstein, The Antipodes). It will be streaming live from The Little space right here at the Playhouse, where the actors will be performing the show to an empty audience on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 7pm, Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 2pm and Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 if booked in advance up until 20 September and £15 if booked from 21 September onwards. All tickets must be booked online. This production is only available as a live stream at the advertised times, it will not be available later on our Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform, on any form of catch-up service or as a video to download after it has streamed. If you would like to watch the production, please book a ticket and tune in at your time/date slot to catch it! (just like real theatre, #yay)

Ami (Rosalie Craig) meets Ben (Hadley Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognises him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn’t remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all?