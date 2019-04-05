About this show

★★★★ ‘A crazily enjoyable immersive experience’ - The Daily Telegraph

Discover London’s history through the eyes of animals, at the Museum of London’s immersive, walk-through experience, Beasts of London.

Be guided through time, from the Roman era through Medieval London and right up to the present day, in a tour through the city’s history, narrated by the beasts themselves. Find out how animals – from lions and elephants, to horses, rats and pigeons – have shaped the capital and its beastly history.

Some of these creatures might sound a bit familiar, too: Kate Moss, Brian Blessed, Pam Ferris, Nish Kumar, Stephen Mangan, Angellica Bell and Joe Pasquale voice some of the animals featured in the experience.

Inspired by the museum’s collection and created in partnership with Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Beasts of London is a fully immersive digital installation that offers the ultimate walk on the wild side.

★★★★ ‘An enchanting exhibition that children will love’ - Londonist

★★★★ ‘An engaging way into history for young children’ - Evening Standard

★★★★ ‘A fascinating interactive exhibition’ - Culture Whisper

Beasts of London is supported by International Fund for Animal Welfare.