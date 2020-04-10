About this show

balletLORENT returns as part of Family Weekend, Sadler’s Wells’ annual throwing-open of doors with free activities taking place alongside the performance.

Based on an original story by former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, our National Partner Company’s new production takes us deep into the forest to meet Jub, a fearless girl with six fingers on each hand, who has been tasked with guarding all the happy endings.

Narrated by Joanna Lumley, and featuring 19 famous fairy-tale characters including Snow White, Pinocchio, Cinderella and Goldilocks, this is the perfect Easter treat for the long weekend.