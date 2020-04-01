About this show

Avril Lavigne burst onto the music scene in 2002 with the critically acclaimed Let Go, which featured the smash singles "Sk8r Boi" and "Complicated." Let Go earned Lavigne eight Grammy nominations and has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide. Her 2004 sophomore effort, Under My Skin, debuted at #1 around the world, as did her much anticipated third album, Best Damn Thing. Lavigne is also making a name for herself in the acting world, with a recent role in the Richard Linklater-directed Fast Food Nation and voice work in the animated Over the Hedge.