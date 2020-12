About this show

Set in a British University hall and it focuses on three students, Tokunbo (TK), Timilehin and Mediator as they help Mediator with their dissertation paper, to measure how African. As TK and Timilehin argue their definition of African and what it means to be African, both characters relate their decision on their experiences and their reactions from society and family. It asks the question of ‘How African makes you African enough?