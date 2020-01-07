WhatsOnStage Logo
Two brothers, Polyneikes and Eteocles, fight for the crown of Thebes. They kill each other. The rule is strict and clear: whoever dares to bury Polyneikes will be punished with death. Antigone cannot accept the laws that leave one of her brothers unburied and humiliated. State against Ideals, a young woman against a monarch, the whole town, us, inside the arena. How do you get a diamond out of a stone? 'I was born to love, not hate', states Antigone. And there is always a cost for it.

Lulu Raczka's searing adaptation hands the reins of Sophocles' classic text to the young people at the heart of the play creating something messy, irreverent and vital.

