About this show

After phenomenal demand following the sell-out run at The Watermill Theatre and captivating audiences across the UK, Amélie The Musical is coming to the West End. The much loved five–time Oscar®-nominated film is brought to life by a cast of remarkably talented actor-musicians and set to a critically acclaimed re-orchestrated score.

Amélie, played by the delightful Audrey Brisson (The Elephantom, Pinocchio and Pericles (National Theatre), The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic), secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness discovering the possibilities around every corner and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in.

★★★★★"It's the perfect production of a delicious musical" | WhatsOnStage