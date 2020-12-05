About this show

Expect high energy show tunes, classic cabaret numbers, big belting ballads and jazz standards from the finest singers in town. Despite everything happening in the world right now, the show really must go on! Cassidy's hosting duties follows the success of her sold out, headline show at the club this year, and last year's release of her debut solo ‘Cassidy'. Each week, Cassidy invites a special West End star, most of whom have been unable to perform since March, to join her for a musical theatre celebration.