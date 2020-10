About this show

Laurence Olivier Award nominated vocalist, Alison Jiear, returns with her phenomenal guitarist James Pusey (Beverly Knight, Paloma Faith, Michael Bolton). Presenting an evening of Christmas classics with an acoustic twist, Ali and James have festive finger-tapping gifts to enjoy, from the traditional "Angels We Have Heard on High" to David Foster's "Grown Up Christmas List". The perfect pre-Christmas night out. Bring your bells!!!