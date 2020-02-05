About this show

Set at the height of the British Raj, E.M. Forster's prize-winning masterpiece dramatically captures the explosive tensions that exist when two cultures collide, making it as topical as it ever was. Before deciding whether to marry Chandrapore's local magistrate, Adela Quested wants to see the 'real India' for herself. Newly arrived from England, she is invited to discover the Marabar Caves by the friendly and charming Dr Aziz - unaware of the passions and dark fears that their visit will unearth.