About this show

Haven't you heard? The Sultan is looking for a suitor for his heir, and as one of the finest citizens in the land, your presence has been requested. To look your tip-top finest, it's time to head on down to Widow Twankey's enchanted launderette, where she can do magical things in the wash... Could you be the next Queen of Agrabah? This ode to pantoland might start off in the local launderette, but your spin-cycle transformation to senseational suitor happens when you dive into Twankey's Cave of Wonders.

Tonight we dine on exotic diamond dishes, jewelled desserts and a glimpse of the Prince. Magic is at hand in the Cave of Wonders where our tale unfurls with all the characters you expect in all the ways you won't - shining, shimmering, splendid. Though as the booze flows and the dinner goes, you may wish you had thought twice about touching the forbidden treasures. Will you unlock the Cave's mysteries, face the galloping hordes and beat a 100 bad guys with swords in order to win the Prince?!

Food designed and prepared by Chavdar Todorov, Steven Estevez and their team Pop Co.