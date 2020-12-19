About this show

We could all do with a touch of magic right now....So join members of the world famous Magic Circle for a show full of magic and merriment!

*merriment not guaranteed!

Starring - Simon Lipkin, Edward Hilsum, Preston Nyman, Harry DeCruz

In order to make the venue Covid-Safe, we have taken out all of the theatre seating and placed "Bubbles" of seats into the auditorium. By reducing capacity and increasing the floor space for the audience we have created a safe space for you.

Each bubble will accommodate either 4 people or 2 people.