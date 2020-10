About this show

An Hilarious comedy set against the back drop of a cricket pavilion about the trials and tribulations of the players and their wives and girlfriends. Roger has his work cut out as he desperately tries to assemble a cricket team to play against the British Railways Maintenance Division Reading East. However, these problems are the least of his worries compared to the complications occurring amongst their wives and girlfriends. As a final catastrophe, rain starts to fall.