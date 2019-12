About this show

The Cinder Path is a sizzling and fast-moving drama, set against the backdrop of World War I. Our tale begins in the rolling hills of Northumberland where Charlie Macfell becomes an innocent witness to the murder of his cruel and sadistic landowner father. Believing himself to be the only person aware that his childhood friend Arthur Benton is the killer, Charlie tries to set old injustices to right by protecting his friend from prosecution.