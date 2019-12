About this show

Adult Panto. Set in the stylish and outlandish atmosphere of Noel Coward’s gay and witty London, this all-naughty version of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan is full of sexual innuendo, mistaken identity, sexual innuendo, confusion, sexual innuendo and silly gags. The show climaxes in a farcical run-around that will defy belief! This is a must for all lovers of a risqué night out. This show contains adult material.