A traditional pantomime for all the family.

Following the huge success of Snow White, join us for a pirate, pussycat and rat-packed panto party in Laaannndaaaaan Town. Dick Whittington's heading to town to seek his fortune - he's heard the streets are paved with gold. But when he gets there, it's hard to see the gold beneath the grime and King Rat is out to get him! And that's just the start of his adventures. With his trusty cat in tow and pirate ships on the horizon, Dick's going to need a little help from you if he's going to win the day.