The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

This Christmas, join Blue's Simon Webbe, Benidorm's Jake Canuso, star of TV and film Robin Askwith and Fat Friends The Musical's, Neil Hurst in Hull New Theatre's festive family treat, Aladdin. Packed with all the traditional pantomime ingredients Hull audiences expect, Aladdin will feature a lamp-load of comedy, jaw-dropping special effects, sensational song and dance and plenty of boos and hisses the whole family will enjoy. Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and of course his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure they'll never forget, with flying carpets, a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and plenty of festive magic.