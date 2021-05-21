About this show

Shakespeare's story of fairies, love and marriage told in ballet form.

Be transported to a fantastical world of dazzling dance, music and enchantment. Lovers, fairies, mischief and moonlight conspire in Shakespeare's classic tale. Through the vision of Artistic Director, Christopher Moore, this innovative production gives the old tale a new life. With stunning original choreography set to the iconic Mendelssohn score and breath-taking costume you will be transported to the magical woodland of old where you will rediscovery the magical charm of this classic tale.